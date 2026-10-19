Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Engineering A Pro

Bright Now
89% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside baseball's data-driven revolution, where sensors reshape every swing and throw.

See how rising baseball talent uses cutting-edge science and technology to refine batting, vision, movement, and pitching. From swing sensors and 3D motion analysis to visual processing tools and arm-stress tracking, this episode reveals how data is changing coaching and performance. Sign up to watch the new mechanics of the modern game come into focus.

Love Engineering A Pro? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Engineering A Pro, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.