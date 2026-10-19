Engineering A Pro

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Inside baseball's data-driven revolution, where sensors reshape every swing and throw.
See how rising baseball talent uses cutting-edge science and technology to refine batting, vision, movement, and pitching. From swing sensors and 3D motion analysis to visual processing tools and arm-stress tracking, this episode reveals how data is changing coaching and performance. Sign up to watch the new mechanics of the modern game come into focus.
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