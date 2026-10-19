Can You Learn to Be Funny?

Comedy class, stand-up stage, and brain scans reveal how humor takes shape.

This episode examines whether being funny is a gift or a skill, following a clown teacher, stand-up comic Carmen Lynch, and neuroscientist Ori Amir. You will see how performance, practice, and brain research connect, from bombing on stage to fMRI studies of comedians. Sign up to discover what humor can teach us about creativity, vulnerability, and the mind.