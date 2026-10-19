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Pompeii: Behind the Scenes

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Where archaeology and filmmaking rebuild Pompeii's final hours in vivid detail.

Go behind the camera to see how archaeologists, laser mapping, and photogrammetry shaped a dramatic reconstruction of Pompeii. This episode reveals how preserved streets, frescoes, and everyday objects informed each set, scene, and volcanic effect. Sign up to watch real evidence transformed into gripping historical storytelling.

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