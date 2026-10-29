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Seals - Clowns of the Sea

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From storm-lashed nurseries to tropical shores, seals reveal astonishing resilience.

Discover how seals survive brutal winters, raise vulnerable pups, and master life between beach and open water. From gray seals in the North Atlantic to Galapagos fur seals and endangered monk seals, this film reveals the behaviors, pressures, and adaptations that make these marine mammals so captivating. Sign up to see their world with fresh understanding.

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