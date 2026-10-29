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Little Penguin Love Island

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Plans start at $4.17/month

On Tasmania's shores, tiny penguins brave danger for a chance at love.

Follow little blue penguins as they court, nest, and raise chicks along Tasmania's urban coastline, where busy roads, feral cats, and human crowds threaten every step ashore. Alongside tender pair bonds and standout penguin personalities, the film reveals the people helping them survive. It is a smart, heartening look at wildlife adapting in the middle of human life.

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