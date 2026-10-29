Crisis On Apollo 13

Curiosity Original
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Inside the split-second decisions that saved three men in deep space.
Relive the Apollo 13 emergency through the memories of Commander Jim Lovell and the engineers who helped bring the crew home. This episode reveals how a catastrophic explosion triggered a chain of life-or-death problems, and how NASA improvised solutions under extreme pressure. It is a gripping look at human ingenuity that rewards every minute.
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