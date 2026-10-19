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Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo

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The code, circuits, and calculations that carried Apollo home.

Discover the engineers and computer pioneers whose inventions made Apollo possible, from inertial guidance to the onboard systems that navigated astronauts to the moon and back. Through the pressure of the space race and the drama of Apollo 11, this film reveals how breakthrough thinking worked under extreme stakes, making every minute feel smarter and more thrilling.

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