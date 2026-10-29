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The Apollo Moon Landings

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Relive the tense race, risks, and triumph behind humanity's first lunar footsteps.

Explore how decades of research, sacrifice, and innovation led Apollo 11 to the moon, from Cold War urgency and early Soviet advances to NASA's technical breakthroughs. Through the triumph of July 20, 1969 and the setbacks that nearly derailed it, this film reveals why the moon landings still shape how we measure human ambition.

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