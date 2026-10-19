Bay of Crocs

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In Cuba's swamps, a rare crocodile fights for its identity.
Explore the perilous world of the endangered Cuban crocodile, found in the wild only in Zapata Swamp. This episode follows researchers and former poachers turned protectors as they confront poaching, shrinking habitat, and hybridization with American crocodiles. Sign up to see how science and conservation are racing to preserve a species on the edge.
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