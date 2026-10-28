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The Wright Brothers: Bravery

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Two self-taught brothers risk everything to lift humanity off the ground.

Explore how Orville and Wilbur Wright, with mechanic Charlie Taylor, turned bold ideas into powered flight. From gliders and a lightweight aluminum engine to the first motor-driven airplane at Kitty Hawk, this episode reveals the persistence, ingenuity, and courage behind a breakthrough that reshaped travel. Sign up to see how aviation began.

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