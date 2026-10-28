MIA: Hunt for a WWII Plane

A family mystery leads deep into Burma's jungle and wartime skies.

Former CIA officer Ben Smith and retired FBI agent Bill Huba pursue a lost World War II plane through Myanmar's jungle, tracing one pilot's disappearance back to the perilous Hump airbridge over the Himalayas. As the search unfolds, the film reveals why this little-known theater mattered, turning a personal quest into a gripping window on sacrifice, logistics, and wartime history.