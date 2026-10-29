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Operation Lusty: Hunt for the First Nazi Jet

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Behind collapsing front lines, pilots race to seize the jet that changed aviation.

As World War II ends, this documentary follows Operation LUSTY, a secret American mission to capture and fly the revolutionary Messerschmitt Me 262 before rival powers can claim it. Through high-stakes test flights and firsthand accounts, you will see how one aircraft helped launch the jet age. Sign up to watch history, engineering, and wartime risk collide.

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