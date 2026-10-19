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Drilling For Marsquakes: Mars InSight

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A daring mission listens for tremors beneath the silent red surface.

Follow the Mars InSight lander as it travels to Mars and begins the first mission to probe the planet's deep interior. Through marsquake measurements, a seismometer, and a heat probe burrowing into the soil, this episode reveals how scientists hope to map the crust, mantle, and core. Sign up to see how Mars can illuminate the origins of rocky planets.

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