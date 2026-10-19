Path to the Pros

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Inside the pressure, discipline, and mindset behind chasing pro tennis.
See what it really takes to pursue professional tennis, from training and conditioning to the emotional control demanded by every match. This episode explores how young athletes prepare on and off the court, balancing skill, strategy, and setbacks as they push toward the next level. Sign up to watch a revealing look at the making of a competitor.
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