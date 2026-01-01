Bear Cub Rescue

A bear expert faces the heartbreaking choice to save another orphaned cub.
Casey Anderson, who grew up loving wild animals in Montana, confronts a decision that challenges his deepest beliefs: whether an orphaned bear should be saved, even if captivity is the cost. As he cares for the cub and questions what freedom really means, this episode offers an intimate look at rescue, responsibility, and the human bond with the wild.
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