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Legends of Speed

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Where Formula One legends are forged through rivalry, risk, and relentless precision.

Explore the people behind the speed as this series traces defining chapters in motor racing history, from Niki Lauda and James Hunt to Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, and more. Through triumphs, rivalries, technical evolution, and the sport's harsh dangers, each story reveals what it really takes to become a legend, and why racing’s greatest names still command attention.

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3 episodes

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