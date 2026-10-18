Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Titans of Defense

95% loved this6 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Stealth jets, amphibious tanks, and battlefield giants under the microscope.

Explore the most advanced machines in modern warfare, from stealth jets to amphibious tanks built to dominate land, sea, and sky. This series breaks down how these engineered powerhouses operate and why they matter in modern conflict. Sign up to see the technology, design, and tactical roles that make each machine stand apart.

Episode guide

6 episodes

Love Titans of Defense? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Titans of Defense, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.