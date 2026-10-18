Electing Lincoln

Curiosity Original
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Witness how violence, media, and strategy reshaped America’s most fateful election.
Explore the turbulent events leading to the 1860 U.S. election, from violent clashes in Kansas and the Capitol to the partisan press battles that framed Abraham Lincoln’s rise. This series reveals how slavery, political calculation, and a fractured electorate pushed a young nation toward Civil War, offering rich context that makes every episode more compelling.
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