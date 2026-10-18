What Went Wrong II

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Inside the split-second failures behind history's most haunting catastrophes.
This series investigates how human error and technical breakdowns turned public events, transport systems, and vital infrastructure into disasters that changed thousands of lives forever. Through eyewitness accounts, records, and later analysis, each story reveals not only what happened, but why it still matters. Sign up to see how these high stakes failures unfolded, and what they exposed.
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