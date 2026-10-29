Asteroid Impact

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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From dinosaur extinction to deep-space missions, the asteroid story turns urgent.
This episode investigates how asteroid impacts reshaped Earth, then follows the missions probing Ceres, Ryugu, and Bennu for clues to the early solar system and the ingredients of life. It also examines how scientists track dangerous objects and test ways to deflect them, making each discovery feel immediate and consequential.
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