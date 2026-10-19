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The Mystery of the Giant Birds

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Across remote islands, giant flightless birds rewrite their own origins.

Explore how ostriches, moas, elephant birds, kiwis, and tinamous fit into one of evolution's most surprising family trees. Following fossils, eggshells, and ancient DNA from New Zealand to Madagascar, this film reveals how scientists reconstructed lives, extinctions, and origins that challenged a century-old idea. Sign up to watch a mystery unfold through evidence.

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