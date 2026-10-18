Mercedes-Benz: 125 Years

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Where auction drama reveals the roadsters that defined an automotive dynasty.
Archival footage and expert commentary trace 125 years of Mercedes-Benz, from the invention of the automobile to racing triumphs and the artistry of the 500K and 540K roadsters. As rare cars head to auction, the film connects engineering, design, and legacy in a story that rewards every curious viewer.
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