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The Art of Seduction

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Inside history's most persuasive minds, beauty, power, and influence collide.

Explore how famous figures used charisma, image, voice, and emotion to sway crowds, win loyalty, and shape public life. From politics and celebrity to advertising and scandal, the series reveals how seduction works on the brain and why its effects can be inspiring, manipulative, or dangerous. Sign up to watch ideas of power and persuasion come sharply into focus.

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