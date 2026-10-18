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Science For Evil Geniuses

72% loved this8 episodes4KCC
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Inside a villain's lair, real science powers wildly impossible schemes.

This playful series turns world domination fantasies into sharp, surprising science, as experts test whether outrageous plans could work in reality. Explore cloning, humanoid robots, giant lasers, space habitats, and superhuman upgrades, all framed by a chaotic fictional mastermind and his AI assistant. Sign up to enjoy science that is entertaining, inventive, and packed with real ideas.

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8 episodes

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