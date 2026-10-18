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Tech Toys (Season 2)

89% loved this13 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

From supercars to carbon-fiber surfboards, innovation races across the globe.

Explore a season packed with high-performance design and inventive engineering, from Lamborghini supercars and the JetSurf to a glass pool table and an electric superbike. Each episode reveals how bold ideas become precision machines through advanced materials, speed, and craftsmanship. Sign up to see technology pushed to its stylish limits.

Episode guide

13 episodes

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