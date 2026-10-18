42 - The Answer to Almost Everything

94% loved this10 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Big questions meet bold science in a series built for curious minds.
Explore episodes that tackle provocative questions, from traveling to Mars and reading minds to why fear grips us, how flying could become greener, whether aging can be slowed, and what powers our world. Each answer digs into the science behind everyday anxieties and future possibilities, making this a smart reason to sign up and keep exploring.
Episode guide10 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free