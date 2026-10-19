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My Music Brain

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Inside the brain, music becomes memory, motion, pleasure, and meaning.

Meet artists including Sting, Michael Bublé, and Feist as neuroscientists explore how the brain turns sound into emotion, movement, and lasting memory. From brain scans of master musicians to revealing studies of infants and Alzheimer’s patients, this film uncovers why music feels so deeply human. Sign up to see science illuminate every song you love.

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