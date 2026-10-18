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Science of Sound

96% loved this6 episodes4KCC
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Where melody meets neuroscience, and every note reveals a hidden reaction.

Music educator and professional musician Marty Schwartz speaks with experts to unpack how music affects our emotions, brains, and bodies. Across topics like earworms, nostalgia, live performance, musical training, and recommendation technology, the series turns everyday listening into something far more revealing. Sign up to see the science behind the songs you feel most deeply.

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6 episodes

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