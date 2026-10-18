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Past, Present, Future

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Where ancient ingenuity meets the technologies reshaping tomorrow.

From legendary surgery in ancient China to robotic operating rooms, plant-based burgers, psychedelics, AI music, and future transit, this series connects breakthrough ideas to their deeper origins. Each episode reveals how today's innovations echo older ambitions, making every leap forward more surprising, more human, and more worth exploring with a subscription.

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