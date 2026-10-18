Underworld

3D scans expose Britain's deepest mysteries in vast, hostile caves.

Descend with expert cavers into Britain’s flooded passages, towering shafts, and hidden chambers as cutting-edge laser scanning turns darkness into precise 3D worlds. Along the way, the series uncovers how caves form, what they reveal about ancient fears and human history, and why discoveries are still being made beneath familiar landscapes. Sign up to see exploration and science meet where few people ever go.