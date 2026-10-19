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700 Feet Down

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Beneath a legendary bridge collapse, divers uncover history reclaimed by the sea.

Explore the wreckage of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, whose 1940 collapse changed engineering and safety standards worldwide. Through demanding dives in Puget Sound, the film reveals how twisted steel and roadway fragments became a thriving underwater habitat. It is a rare chance to see disaster, design, and marine life converge in one unforgettable story.

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