The Porter: The Untold Story at Everest

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On Everest's lower slopes, one ambition collides with the brutal reality of portering.
This documentary follows a privileged American climber chasing history by becoming a Himalaya porter, only to confront the physical strain and hardship hidden beneath Everest's prestige. Along the way, viewers see the demanding labor that supports every ascent and the human cost behind the mountain's glory. Sign up to watch a familiar legend become something far more revealing.
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