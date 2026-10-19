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Tawai: A Voice from the Forest

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Bruce Parry follows forest wisdom from Borneo to India and beyond.

Bruce Parry explores how indigenous communities in the Amazon, Borneo, and India understand nature, and how those perspectives challenge the foundations of modern society. As the film moves from nomadic forest life to meditation and questions of consciousness, it offers ideas that feel urgent, thought-provoking, and worth sitting with long after the credits.

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