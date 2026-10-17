The Convair Jetliners

Speed, style, and rivalry define America’s forgotten jetliner contender.

Discover how Convair challenged the Boeing 707 and Douglas DC-8 with sleek, swept-wing jetliners built for speed. Drawing on military aerodynamics and bold commercial ambition, this series reveals why the 880 and 990 stood out, and why economics decided their fate. Sign up to see a fascinating side of aviation history often overshadowed by the winners.