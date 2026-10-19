The Everlasting Hawker Hunter

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How a Cold War jet earned five decades in the sky.
Discover why the Hawker Hunter became Britain’s longest-serving jet fighter and drew buyers from Argentina to Sweden despite newer, faster rivals. Spanning five decades, this film traces the design, performance, and staying power that made the aircraft stand apart. Sign up to see how one fighter kept proving its worth.
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