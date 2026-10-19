Cmdr. J. R. "Hotdog" Brown on the Air War in Vietnam

Inside an F-8 cockpit, a Navy pilot recounts Vietnam's changing air war.

Hear Commander J.R. Brown describe the training, tactics, and combat missions that defined his time over Vietnam in the F-8 Crusader. As the threat evolved with new aircraft, anti-aircraft fire, and missiles, his firsthand account reveals how Navy pilots adapted and helped reshape fighter instruction. Sign up to experience a sharp, personal view of air combat under pressure.