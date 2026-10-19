Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Cmdr. J. R. "Hotdog" Brown on the Air War in Vietnam

91% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside an F-8 cockpit, a Navy pilot recounts Vietnam's changing air war.

Hear Commander J.R. Brown describe the training, tactics, and combat missions that defined his time over Vietnam in the F-8 Crusader. As the threat evolved with new aircraft, anti-aircraft fire, and missiles, his firsthand account reveals how Navy pilots adapted and helped reshape fighter instruction. Sign up to experience a sharp, personal view of air combat under pressure.

Love Cmdr. J. R. "Hotdog" Brown on the Air War in Vietnam? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Cmdr. J. R. "Hotdog" Brown on the Air War in Vietnam, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.