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Lysander: The Workhorse

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A misfit warplane finds its true purpose in the shadows of Europe.

Discover how the Westland Lysander evolved from an outmatched army cooperation aircraft into one of World War II's most versatile machines. This series explores the design choices that shaped its unusual abilities, the losses that exposed its limits, and the covert missions that made it legendary. Sign up to see how one aircraft kept reinventing its role under pressure.

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2 episodes

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