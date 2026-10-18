Lysander: The Workhorse

95% loved this2 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
A misfit warplane finds its true purpose in the shadows of Europe.
Discover how the Westland Lysander evolved from an outmatched army cooperation aircraft into one of World War II's most versatile machines. This series explores the design choices that shaped its unusual abilities, the losses that exposed its limits, and the covert missions that made it legendary. Sign up to see how one aircraft kept reinventing its role under pressure.
Episode guide2 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free