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Mighty Mouse

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Cold War panic turns a simple folding-fin rocket into frontline defense.

Explore how a cloned B-29 and the Soviet atomic bomb pushed America to rethink air defense. This film traces the rise of the 2.75-inch Mighty Mouse rocket, from German wartime origins to U.S. interceptors built to stop nuclear bombers. Sign up to see how urgency, engineering, and strategy reshaped the skies.

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