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Runway of Thunder: The Story of Project Zelmal

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Cold War jets race skyward in the bold quest to escape the runway.

Discover how Cold War engineers in the United States, the Soviet Union, and Germany tried to free combat aircraft from vulnerable airfields through zero-length launches and radical landing systems. From rocket-boosted takeoffs to hazardous mat landings, this film reveals the ingenuity, risk, and strategic fear behind a remarkable aviation experiment.

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