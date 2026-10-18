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Of Knights and Arrows

98% loved this2 episodes4KCC
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Britain's secret rocket ambitions rise between nuclear fear and space-age hope.

This series reveals how postwar Britain tried to build missile and rocket technology while the United States and Soviet Union dominated the atomic and space races. Follow the engineering, political pressure, and dramatic setbacks behind Blue Streak, Black Knight, and Black Arrow, ending with Prospero's hard-won launch into orbit.

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2 episodes

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