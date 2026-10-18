Of Knights and Arrows

98% loved this2 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Britain's secret rocket ambitions rise between nuclear fear and space-age hope.
This series reveals how postwar Britain tried to build missile and rocket technology while the United States and Soviet Union dominated the atomic and space races. Follow the engineering, political pressure, and dramatic setbacks behind Blue Streak, Black Knight, and Black Arrow, ending with Prospero's hard-won launch into orbit.
Episode guide2 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free