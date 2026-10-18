Race With a Lady

A glamorous pilot races storms and history from London to Sydney.

Relive the 1969 London to Sydney Air Race as solo aviator Sheila Scott pushes to beat Jean Batten's record against brutal weather and mounting technical trouble. Alongside rival Red Arrows pilots, the story reveals how ambition, endurance, and split second decisions shaped one of aviation's most gripping contests. Sign up to see every setback, rescue, and hard won mile unfold.