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In the Grip of Gazprom

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Inside the gas empire where energy became leverage, secrecy, and power.

This series examines Gazprom from Western Siberia's gas fields to the political battles shaped by pipelines, pricing, and dependency. Through reporting on Nord Stream, Ukraine, and the company's ties to Vladimir Putin's rise, it reveals how natural gas became a tool of influence across Europe. Sign up to watch the forces behind one of the century's defining energy conflicts unfold.

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