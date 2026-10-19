Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Vice Admiral Jerry Miller on the Korean Conflict

94% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

A firsthand naval account from the tense opening of the Korean War.

Hear Vice Admiral Jerry Miller recount the Korean War's chaotic first months, from the North Korean advance across the 38th Parallel to urgent carrier operations near Seoul and the Pusan Perimeter. His perspective reveals how strategy, improvisation, and pressure shaped the conflict's early course, giving history a vivid human voice worth signing up to experience.

Love Vice Admiral Jerry Miller on the Korean Conflict? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Vice Admiral Jerry Miller on the Korean Conflict, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.