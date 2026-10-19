Vice Admiral Jerry Miller on the Korean Conflict

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A firsthand naval account from the tense opening of the Korean War.
Hear Vice Admiral Jerry Miller recount the Korean War's chaotic first months, from the North Korean advance across the 38th Parallel to urgent carrier operations near Seoul and the Pusan Perimeter. His perspective reveals how strategy, improvisation, and pressure shaped the conflict's early course, giving history a vivid human voice worth signing up to experience.
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