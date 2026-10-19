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Lt. Gen. Spence Armstrong on the Air War in Vietnam

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Inside Rolling Thunder, one pilot recounts 100 missions through North Vietnam’s defenses.

See Operation Rolling Thunder through the eyes of Lieutenant General Spence Armstrong, who piloted and led F-105s into battle as a flight commander. His account reveals the tactics, pressure, and fierce defenses faced by U.S. and South Vietnamese air forces as they tried to disrupt North Vietnam’s war effort. Sign up to experience a firsthand perspective that adds depth to the history.

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