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Canards of War

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When tail-first aircraft promised to rewrite the rules of war.

Discover how the canard design captivated aircraft makers from the Wright brothers onward, especially as war approached. This film examines bold prototypes from Germany, Britain, Japan, and the United States, revealing why this unconventional idea kept returning despite setbacks. Sign up to see how aviation innovation and wartime urgency shaped one of flight's most intriguing paths.

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