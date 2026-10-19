Dr. Sanator: Legacy

Inside Republic Aviation's rise, where the Thunderbolt forged a lasting combat legacy.

Discover how the P-47 Thunderbolt helped Republic Aviation rise as a force in aircraft design and launched the career of chief engineer Alexander Kartveli. Through Dr. Robert Sanator's exclusive interview, the film traces the ideas and aircraft that followed, from the F-84 to the A-10. Sign up to see how one wartime success shaped decades of aviation innovation.