Dr. Sanator: Legacy

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Inside Republic Aviation's rise, where the Thunderbolt forged a lasting combat legacy.
Discover how the P-47 Thunderbolt helped Republic Aviation rise as a force in aircraft design and launched the career of chief engineer Alexander Kartveli. Through Dr. Robert Sanator's exclusive interview, the film traces the ideas and aircraft that followed, from the F-84 to the A-10. Sign up to see how one wartime success shaped decades of aviation innovation.
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