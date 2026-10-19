Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Dr. Sanator: Legacy

89% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside Republic Aviation's rise, where the Thunderbolt forged a lasting combat legacy.

Discover how the P-47 Thunderbolt helped Republic Aviation rise as a force in aircraft design and launched the career of chief engineer Alexander Kartveli. Through Dr. Robert Sanator's exclusive interview, the film traces the ideas and aircraft that followed, from the F-84 to the A-10. Sign up to see how one wartime success shaped decades of aviation innovation.

Love Dr. Sanator: Legacy? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Dr. Sanator: Legacy, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.