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Inside the Allied bombing campaign that turned cities into battlegrounds.
Examine how Allied strategy in World War II shifted from striking manufacturers to devastating civilian centers across Germany. Through the destruction of cities like Dresden, Hamburg, Cologne, and Berlin, this film confronts the military logic, human cost, and lasting moral debate behind area bombing. Sign up to weigh one of the war's most controversial decisions for yourself.
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