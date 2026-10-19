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Buff in Vietnam

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When Cold War air power collides with Vietnam's brutal realities.

This documentary examines how the B-52, built to strike Moscow, was redirected into the Vietnam War and why that decision became so controversial. Explore the clash between military strategy and White House control, from jungle bombing campaigns to Hanoi, and see how one bomber helped shape the conflict's outcome.

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