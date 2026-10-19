The Atomic Dilemma

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Inside the wartime calculations behind history's most consequential bombings.
Examine how American leaders weighed the Manhattan Project, fierce Pacific fighting, strategic bombing, and Japan's refusal to surrender as they faced a decision of devastating consequence. Drawing on wartime footage and conflicting perspectives, this film probes why Hiroshima and Nagasaki were attacked and why the moral debate still endures. Sign up to engage with one of history's hardest questions.
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