Whistling Death

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Inside the F4U Corsair, brilliance and danger share the same cockpit.
Discover how the F4U Corsair became both a feared warplane and a notoriously difficult carrier aircraft. Through its design breakthroughs, combat record, and hard-won fixes, this series reveals why pilots admired its speed, firepower, and reliability even as they wrestled with its brutal landings. Sign up to see the full story behind one of World War II's most distinctive fighters.
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