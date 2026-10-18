Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Whistling Death

96% loved this2 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside the F4U Corsair, brilliance and danger share the same cockpit.

Discover how the F4U Corsair became both a feared warplane and a notoriously difficult carrier aircraft. Through its design breakthroughs, combat record, and hard-won fixes, this series reveals why pilots admired its speed, firepower, and reliability even as they wrestled with its brutal landings. Sign up to see the full story behind one of World War II's most distinctive fighters.

Episode guide

2 episodes

Love Whistling Death? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Whistling Death, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.